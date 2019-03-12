(Bloomberg) -- A photo of President Jair Bolsonaro in a friendly embrace with the alleged killer of a left-wing politician featured prominently in Brazilian media, reviving a sense of unease that has plagued the leader’s first few months in office.

Almost one year to the day after the assassination of Marielle Franco, a black legislator and human rights activist, two former police officers suspected of the crime were arrested in Rio de Janeiro early on Tuesday morning. One of the accused lives in the same gated community as Bolsonaro. The other accused was the man featured in the photo with the president.

In addition, one of the president’s sons dated the daughter of one of the suspects, a police officer told reporters in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday.

The presidential palace did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Speaking to reporters in Brasilia, Bolsonaro played down the importance of the photo, saying he has posed with thousands of police officers.

--With assistance from Rachel Gamarski.

To contact the reporter on this story: Bruce Douglas in Brasilia Newsroom at bdouglas24@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Raymond Colitt at rcolitt@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.