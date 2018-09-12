(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro is undergoing renewed surgery after being stabbed last week, according to a statement from the Sao Paulo hospital where he is being treated.

The operation is to deal with an obstruction of the intestine that was revealed by a tomography, the hospital said. Bolsonaro had undergone a first surgery on Sept. 6 right after being knifed in the stomach by a fanatic during a street rally. He’s been hospitalized since and had left the intensive care unit earlier on Tuesday.

Investors are closely monitoring the election prospects of the former Army captain, who leads opinion polls ahead of the Oct. 7 election. Many investors prefer him over two left-wing candidates who are growing in the polls with promises to undo market-friendly legislation approved by the current administration.

