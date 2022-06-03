Brazil’s Rate Is Headed to 14% From Just 2% in Depth of Pandemic

(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s inflation is running so hot that a growing number of economists now expect the central bank to increase interest rates far beyond what policy makers deemed necessary just a few months ago.

Economists at Credit Suisse Group AG and BNP Paribas SA are among those who expect Brazil’s benchmark interest rate, now at 12.75%, to end the current monetary tightening cycle at or near 14.25%, matching its latest peak in 2016. Most economists surveyed by Bloomberg still see it ending the year at 13.25%.

“Current inflation will keep surprising central bankers, and so will inflation expectations,” said Lucas Vilela, an economist at Credit Suisse. The flight plan, which was to deliver a final hike this month, “will have to change,” he said.

Bets on higher interest rates show just how difficult it will be for the institution led by Roberto Campos Neto to fine tune monetary policy at times of war and supply-chain disruptions. Policy makers had signaled they’d like to stop tightening at 12.75%, but had to call another 50 basis points hike as “likely” following disappointing price data. They’ve already boosted the key rate by 10.75 percentage points since last year -- among the most aggressive campaigns in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Despite the bank’s efforts, prices continued to rise more than expected, driving inflation estimates further above target and hurting President Jair Bolsonaro’s re-election chances in October. Nearly a third of his supporters said they could change their vote if inflation continues accelerating in the next few months, according to last week’s Datafolha poll, which showed former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva extending his lead in the race.

Rising consumer prices are a headache for nearly every world leader nowadays, but they have a disproportionate impact on the poor, which in Brazil make up most of the population.

Campos Neto, trying a balancing act between curbing price increases and protecting growth, said on Tuesday he’ll do “whatever is possible” to meet the bank’s inflation target with the “minimum cost” for the economy. Traders interpreted his remarks as another signal that the central bank will try to end the tightening campaign this month, sending swap rates lower.

But inflation has yet to give him a reason to stop. Consumer prices soared 12.2% a year by mid-May, above economists’ expectations, with increases widespread across nearly all baskets of goods and services tracked by the national statistics institute.

“It’s not just them. All central bankers have been calling this inflation shock wrong,” said former central bank director Jose Julio Senna, currently a professor at local think tank Fundacao Getulio Vargas.

Past Mistakes

Campos Neto himself acknowledges the high cost of anchoring unhinged inflation expectations. “The last two times this happened in Brazil we had to navigate a recession,” he said on Tuesday.

The economists with the highest interest rate estimates worry that such a bitter medicine, including an economic slowdown in 2023, is unavoidable now.

“We learned how long it takes and how exhausting it can be” to tame inflation expectations, said Gustavo Arruda, head for Latin America at BNP Paribas. He cited the latest inflation crisis that brewed during the administration of Dilma Rousseff and that eventually forced policy makers to keep the Selic at 14.25% for more than a year between 2015 and 2016.

Although the causes for soaring prices were different back then, inflation is already “much worse now,” said Credit Suisse’s Vilela.

“It is already higher and more widespread, even core inflation is higher.”

