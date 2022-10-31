(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s high interest rates and favorable economic outlook are fueling optimism on the currency as investors look past Sunday’s presidential election.

Wells Fargo says the real will outperform its Latin American peers, Goldman Sachs recommended clients buy the Brazil’s currency against the South African rand while BNP Paribas said it expects foreigners to pile into the country’s assets in coming months.

The bullish calls Monday came after Brazil’s contentious presidential election resulted in a victory for Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a leftist who oversaw a markets surge during his first tenure in office from 2003 to 2010. But while investors are cautious about his plans for the country’s finances, they were relieved that at least so far, incumbent Jair Bolsonaro hasn’t followed through on hints during the campaign that he might dispute the vote if it didn’t go his way. That’s allowed money mangers to focus on the fundamentals, which they say favor Brazil.

“We will certainly be paying attention to Lula’s fiscal plans, and if our fiscal assumptions need to be adjusted, we will stay flexible and adjust our longer-term outlook for the Brazilian currency,” Brendan McKenna, a strategist at Wells Fargo, wrote in a note Monday. “But until then, we believe the Brazilian real may be nearing a period of long-term outperformance.”

The real posted its biggest gain in almost a month in the election’s aftermath, surging as much as 2.7% for the best performance among all currencies tracked by Bloomberg. It was in part a relief rally driven by the lack of political drama, but also reflects money from overseas coming into the country, according to Luca Maia, a foreign-exchange and fixed-income strategist for emerging markets at BNP Paribas.

Foreigners were worried about the “election and volatility,” Maia said, but with those concerns mostly alleviated they’re now fixated on Brazil’s attractive fundamentals, such as its 13.75% benchmark interest rate -- four times its equivalent in the US -- amid slowing inflation.

Compared to other developing nations, Brazil is in a “super privileged” situation, Maia said. Most offshore investors view Brazil as “cheap.”

A note of caution could be detected among investors given concern that Bolsonaro could still try to contest the election results. He hasn’t made any public comment since election authorities announced he had lost in the closest presidential contest since Brazil’s return to democracy about 40 years ago.

Robin Brooks, the chief economist at the Institute of International Finance in Washington, said a smooth transition to the next government could usher in a long-term boon for the real. He became a sensation in Brazil earlier this year because of his unflinching optimism about the outlook for the currency.

While the real was the highlight in Brazil’s markets on Monday, other sectors also reacted positively to the election results.

Shares of education companies, homebuilders that cater to lower-income Brazilians and retailers were among the best performers on bets Lula’s policies would bolster their businesses, helping lift the Ibovespa stock index on a day when most equities fell globally.

The biggest weakness was in shares of state-run companies including Petroleo Brasileiro SA and Banco do Brasil SA, which investors sold on speculation that a privatization push during Bolsonaro’s administration would be abandoned under Lula. Some investors also were seeking more details on Lula’s cabinet picks, particularly his economy minister, before buying in.

But others suggested that Lula was likely to take a moderate path and avoid the most radical version of his left-wing politics given his narrow margin of victory and the fact that he will have to work with a divided congress.

The money manager behind Brazil’s best-performing hedge fund this year said the country’s assets are attractive and signs of political stability could unleash a wave of overseas investment.

“Foreigners will pay more attention to Brazil after the vote” and the country has a good chance of outperforming other developing nations, said Rogerio Xavier, a founding partner at SPX Capital, whose Raptor fund beat all 200 peers tracked by Bloomberg this year.

Money managers including Franklin Templeton have been relatively optimistic about the outlook for Brazilian stocks no matter who won the presidency, figuring that the country was positioned better than peers, thanks in part to alluring valuations. Its markets have outperformed other developing-nations this year.

“Assuming that an orderly transition of power duly unfolds, the effect should be to lower the political risk premium on deeply undervalued Brazilian assets,” said Udith Sikand, a senior emerging-markets analyst at Gavekal Research.

In the currency market, TD Securities forecast the real could strengthen to 4.85 per dollar by the end of 2023 -- a 6.5% advance from current levels.

Goldman Sachs is positive on the currency amid “encouraging signs that domestic volatility could be limited” after Lula’s victory. Ian Tomb, a strategist at the bank, said investors’ best bet is to wager it will gain versus emerging-market peers, especially the rand.

Given that Brazil is “one of the few clearly positive macroeconomic stories in a relatively difficult EM landscape,” there’s the potential for significant upside for the currency as long as the transition of power goes smoothly, Tomb said.

--With assistance from Vinícius Andrade, Leda Alvim and Srinivasan Sivabalan.

