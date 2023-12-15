(Bloomberg) -- Brazilian stocks are set to keep rallying in the coming year as central banks around the world opt for looser monetary policy, boosting appetite for risky assets, according to Bank of America Corp.

The benchmark Ibovespa index is expected to end 2024 at 145,000 points, implying an upside potential of about 11% in local-currency terms from Thursday’s close, David Beker, head of Latin America equity strategy, told journalists in Sao Paulo Friday. That would add to gains of 19% in the gauge so far this year.

“We’re constructive,” Beker said, thanks to the outlook for interest-rate cuts, which stand to boost risk appetite. Brazil, which is expected to keep cutting rates going into the new year, is also likely to see a boost from investors who are seeking to build exposure in emerging markets while avoiding China, Beker said.

The call comes just a day after the Ibovespa jumped to an all-time high, supported by a global rally in risky assets after the clearest signs yet that the Federal Reserve’s hiking cycle is over.

Stocks in Mexico have also soared, helping a gauge of Latin American shares soar 21% this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. But Brazil offers better opportunities in the coming year, Beker said, as Mexico faces uncertainty tied to its presidential election and its proximity to the US economy.

With his bullishness on Brazil, Beker is joining a growing chorus of strategists and stock pickers who expect the shares to benefit from a rebound in earnings, strong demand for agricultural exports and attractive valuations. Morgan Stanley and Banco Itau BBA SA both also forecast the Ibovespa to reach 145,000 next year. JPMorgan Chase & Co., meanwhile, sees the index ending 2024 at 142,000.

The Ibovespa trades at 8.2 times blended-forward 12-month earnings, below its 10-year historical average of 11 times.

Here are some of Beker’s other views:

Beker, who’s also the bank’s head of Brazil economics, sees the Brazilian real appreciating to 4.75 per US dollar by the end of 2024 and recommends that investors receive swap-rate contracts maturing in January 2027.

Key risks for Brazil include high US yields, some difficult in China’s growth recovery, and political and fiscal uncertainty at home, he said.

Argentine President Javier Milei’s initial economic measures surprised positively, but there’s still uncertainty over how the population will receive them.

