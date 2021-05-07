(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s retail sales fell far less than expected in March, suggesting a new and deadlier wave of Covid-19 isn't hurting Latin America’s largest economy as much as feared.

Sales fell 0.6% from the month prior, compared with a median estimate of a 5.1% decline from analysts in a Bloomberg survey. From a year ago, sales were up by 2.4%, the national statistics agency reported on Friday, beating expectations of a 1.6% drop.

