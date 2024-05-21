(Bloomberg) -- Luis Stuhlberger, one of the most revered hedge fund managers in Brazil, has been put at the helm of Verde Asset Management’s local stock funds after almost half of the team departed following a rout in April, people familiar with the matter said.

Equity portfolio manager Elmer Ferraz left the firm, said the people, who asked not to be named discussing personnel changes. Raul Cavendish and Luiz Paulo Nogueira, who were stock analysts on Ferraz’s group, also departed as part of a restructuring of the team overseeing local-equity funds, they added.

Stuhlberger, who helped found Verde fund in the 1990s, will be in charge of making allocation decisions at the firm’s Brazil stock funds for now, the people said, while Antonio Barreto will be in charge of equity research.

Verde confirmed the changes, which were first reported by local website Seu Dinheiro. Nogueira declined to comment. Ferraz and Cavendish didn’t reply to requests seeking comment.

Outsize gains

The firm’s Verde AM Acoes FIA equity fund fell 7.1% after fees in April, compared to a 1.7% loss for the benchmark Ibovespa index on the same period, according to its investor note. The fund was hurt by declines in shares of pulpmaker Suzano SA, lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA and brokerage XP Inc., it said.

Verde’s flagship hedge fund, meanwhile, fell 3.8% after fees last month, the largest monthly decline since late 2021, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Verde’s flagship hedge fund has returned more than 24,000% in local currency terms since its launch in 1997, making Stuhlberger a household name. The firm manages about 22 billion reais ($4.3 billion), ranking among Brazil’s largest independent asset managers.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.