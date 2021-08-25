(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s Supreme Court is expected to rule on the constitutionality of a recently-approved law that granted formal autonomy to the central bank and was considered by investors as a victory for monetary policy making in Latin America’s largest economy.

The justices on Wednesday resumed debating the case, which was brought to the court by two opposition parties that claim the legislation should have been introduced by the nation’s president, and not by lawmakers as it was. Two of the 10 judges have already revealed their votes -- one against and the other for the law.

“Congress has made a legitimate choice and the judiciary has to let political decisions be taken by the legislature,” Justice Luis Roberto Barroso, one of those who have already voted, said earlier Wednesday during an event hosted by XP Investimentos.

While the majority of the justices appear likely to confirm that the law is constitutional, the court is taking up the issue at a time when President Jair Bolsonaro is growing increasingly agitated over steep price increases that are contributing to a record drop in his popularity. Behind closed doors, he’s also expressed his deep displeasure about remarks made by central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto, linking an increase in inflation expectations to political infighting.

Political noise has been growing more than a year ahead of Brazil’s general elections as Bolsonaro clashes with electoral authorities and the top court over his unsubstantiated claims of fraud in the country’s electronic voting system.

