(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s largest coffee exporter sees its arabica-bean shipments rising to a record this year as the logistic snarls that hampered flows last year ease.

The coffee cooperative Cooxupe expects its exports to soar 20% to 5.9 million bags in 2022, according to its President Carlos Augusto Rodrigues de Melo. In 2021, exports were steady at 4.9 million bags. With the cooperative’s harvest likely to be near the same level this year as last, it plans to raise shipments using stockpiles and coffee purchased outside of the organization.

“We had huge upheavals last year, but we are starting 2022 in a much better position,” Melo said late Friday in a telephone interview.

Staggered economic restarts during the pandemic and an acceleration of online buying created a shortage of freight. That made shipping containers expensive for moving coffee further boosting prices that were already high because of a shortage in Brazil last year.

The supply of containers has increased and an old-school shipping modality has helped the cooperative to raise shipments since December, reducing its stockpiles, he said. Cooxupe has exported 300,000 bags of 60-kilograms of coffee in break bulk vessels so far, Melo said.

Crops are in a very good shape for next year’s harvest as recent rains have added vegetative development, he said. This year’s crop will have the biggest impact from the drought and a severe drought that hurt fields last year, according to Melo. Brazil’s output may be only slightly higher compared with 2021, he said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.