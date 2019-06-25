(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s Supreme Court judges are deciding whether to release former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva from jail, in a decision set to roil yet further the nation’s turbulent politics.

Five justices from the second chamber of the nation’s Supreme Court are ruling on two separate appeals by the ex-president’s lawyers. In the first, the defense is seeking the suspension of a decision by a lower court judge to block a habeas corpus request. The second appeal argues that Justice Minister Sergio Moro had not acted impartially when, as a federal judge, he imprisoned Lula for corruption and money-laundering.

Lula’s imprisonment in April 2018 represented a huge blow to the leftist Workers’ Party, which ruled the country from 2003 to 2016. Polls showed the former president leading last years’ race for the presidency, but his conviction prevented him from running for office. In the wake of widespread public anger over years of graft revelations involving much of the country’s political elite, including Lula, Brazilians elected Jair Bolsonaro, a far-right congressman who vowed to do away with the country’s traditional pork-barrel politics.

Lula’s case gained a boost in recent weeks since leaked messages released by The Intercept website supposedly showed Moro sharing information and giving advice to prosecutors working on the case against Lula. Moro has questioned the authenticity of the messages while denying that any of the published material shows any indication of bias.

While any decision to free Lula would delight his base and enrage government supporters, it is unclear how long his freedom would last. The former president faces prosecution in at least half a dozen other cases.

