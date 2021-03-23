(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s Supreme Court is expected to decide if the judge that presided over corruption cases against former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was biased, a ruling that could unravel the landmark Carwash anti-graft probe.

Former judge Sergio Moro, who spearheaded the Carwash operation out of federal court in the southern city of Curitiba, is accused of partiality in convicting Lula of money laundering and corruption in 2017. The probe ensnared some of Brazil’s most powerful business and political leaders for their alleged role in a vast kick backs-for-contracts scheme at oil giant Petrobras.

Criticism of Moro, who became a national hero to some thanks to Carwash and would later be made justice minister by President Jair Bolsonaro, was amplified by a series of hacked phone messages published by the Intercept in 2019 that appeared to show coordination between the judge and prosecutor. Earlier this month, Supreme Court Justice Edson Fachin annulled two convictions of corruption and money laundering (and two pending cases) on technical grounds -- that they were tried in the wrong jurisdiction. The decision paves the way for Lula to run for the presidency next year.

What Lula’s Return to Politics Could Mean for Brazil: QuickTake

In response, Justice Gilmar Mendes brought forward a long-dormant inquiry into Moro’s alleged partiality. On March 9, four members of the deciding five-person panel voted, splitting 2-2, before the session was suspended. The hold-out justice confirmed Tuesday that he was ready to cast his vote. Deliberations will continue this afternoon, and under Brazilian law, justices may change their votes until the decision is final.

Anti-graft activists and legal scholars warn that a guilty ruling could give grounds to upend any of the dozens of other sentences Moro handed down. The former judge has denied wrongdoing.

Read more: Carwash Convicts May Be Freed as Brazil Top Court Reviews Probe

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.