(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s unemployment rate fell for the eighth straight month, indicating the labor market is still holding up as a slowdown in Latin America’s largest economy takes hold.

Official data released Friday showed the unemployment rate declined to 7.5% in November from a month earlier, matching the median estimate from analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. The number of jobless workers stood at 8.2 million.

Brazil’s economy proved resilient to double-digit borrowing costs during much of the year, with unemployment falling to levels not seen since 2015. Analysts and policymakers point to reforms such as a labor overhaul in 2017 to explain the country’s ability to grow without stoking inflation. Central bankers led by Roberto Campos Neto are cutting now rates as prices edge toward target.

After kicking off one of the first easing cycles in the region in August, policymakers have since reduced rates by two percentage points, to 11.75%. They’ve also signaled two more half-percentage point drops through March.

