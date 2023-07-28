You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
11h ago
Brazil’s Unemployment Rate Trends Lower as Economy Holds Up
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s unemployment rate fell more than expected in the three months through June even as Latin America’s biggest economy faces headwinds including double-digit borrowing costs.
Government data released Friday showed the national unemployment rate declined to 8% from a month earlier, below the 8.2% median estimate from analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Some 8.6 million people were out of work, the national statistics agency said.
Brazil’s labor market has outperformed the expectations of many analysts, who predicted earlier this year that cooling demand and a 13.75% benchmark interest rate would dent hiring. But employment has held up even as economic activity begins to wobble. Now with inflation below the central bank’s current 3.25% target, policymakers are set to start monetary easing — a key demand of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva — when they gather next week.
Read more: Brazil Inflation Slowdown Juices Bets of Half-Point Rate Cut
--With assistance from Giovanna Serafim and Rafael Gayol.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:37
Looking for a financial advisor? Here are four ways to find the right one
-
7:53
Canadian companies not planning to return to five-day weeks after four-day trial
-
6:00
Canadian banks 'show no urgency' in race to net zero: Report
-
6:47
Expert recommends companies adapting to clean energy future
-
7:40
Spending on fun isn’t impossible — it’s just hard, experts say
-
3:54
Government expected to take losses in Trans Mountain project, expert says