(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s unemployment rate fell more than expected in the three months through June even as Latin America’s biggest economy faces headwinds including double-digit borrowing costs.

Government data released Friday showed the national unemployment rate declined to 8% from a month earlier, below the 8.2% median estimate from analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Some 8.6 million people were out of work, the national statistics agency said.

Brazil’s labor market has outperformed the expectations of many analysts, who predicted earlier this year that cooling demand and a 13.75% benchmark interest rate would dent hiring. But employment has held up even as economic activity begins to wobble. Now with inflation below the central bank’s current 3.25% target, policymakers are set to start monetary easing — a key demand of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva — when they gather next week.

