(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s unemployment rate unexpectedly fell despite a complicated macroeconomic outlook including slow growth and high borrowing costs.

The joblessness rate slipped to 11.1% in the three months ending in March from 11.2% previously, the national statistics institute reported on Friday. The figure was below all estimates in a Bloomberg survey of analysts that had an 11.4% median forecast.

Brazil’s labor market has slowly been on the mend following the outbreak of the coronavirus, which shuttered businesses and kept much of the workforce at home. Regardless, both salaries and employers are being hit hard by inflation running at over 11% and rising borrowing costs. Jobs are a top concern for voters ahead of October’s general election.

