(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s coronavirus immunization plan released over the weekend did little to assuage concerns that the government is stumbling in its efforts to inoculate 212 million people, with no time-line and vague supply agreements.

The 93-page document published by the health ministry says Brazil has already secured 300 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, mostly from AstraZeneca Plc. But approval for the Astra shot globally is pending more trials. Other vaccines will be sourced from the Covax facility, organized by the World Health Organization, and some 70 million doses from Pfizer Inc. are “in negotiation.”

Medical professionals criticized the release of the plan with epidemiologist Ethel Maciel saying on Twitter that researchers hadn’t seen the document that was published with their names and only learned that it was released through the press.

The Supreme Court gave the government 48 hours to detail the plan’s time-line.

At stake for Latin America’s biggest economy is a prolonging of the pandemic that has already killed more than 180,000 people, infected nearly 7 million and is re-surging across the country. President Jair Bolsonaro, who has downplayed the risks from the respiratory illness all year and fended off a bout with Covid-19 himself, said last week that Brazil is at the very end of the pandemic, without providing any evidence.

Brazil is under its third health minister during 2020 alone and the health regulator Anvisa has been accused of making certain decisions more out of political considerations than science.

CoronaVac

The list of planned vaccines doesn’t include China’s CoronaVac, the shot being developed by Sinovac Biotech Ltd which has been at the center of many of the political spats around vaccines in Brazil. Bolsonaro has said he doesn’t trust a Chinese cure against coronavirus “due to its origin” and scrapped plans announced by the ministry to acquire the shot.

Phase 3 results on the Chinese-developed vaccine was expected to be presented on Dec. 15. But on Monday, newspaper O Globo reported the Butantan institute, which has a deal with Sinovac to produce the shot locally, delayed the filing of the data to Dec. 23. Sao Paulo has pledged to start immunizing its 46 million people in late January.

Butantan didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the reasons for the delay.

No vaccines

Still, health experts say Brazil should fare better vaccinating than it did containing the disease. Its five-decade-old immunization program, which operates 35,000 outposts, is in sturdy shape, reaching 90% of the people it intended to with the annual flu shot even amid the pandemic. But concern about a lack of preparation, constant political infighting and resistance to vaccines is growing.

Over the weekend, a Datafolha survey showed half of Brazilians wouldn’t be willing to take CoronaVac, the highest rejection rate among those polled. About a third of the people said they wouldn’t take shots developed by Russia or the U.K. either, and 22% of respondents said they don’t plan to get vaccinated at all, more than double the amount seen in an August poll. Bolsonaro said he doesn’t plan to take a vaccine either.

For the vaccination to work, at least 70% of the people have to receive a “highly effective shot,” according to the health ministry’s plan. It lists health care workers, people over 75 years old and indigenous populations as first priorities.

“We intend to offer the Covid-19 vaccine to the entire Brazilian population,” according to the document.

