Can South America's largest economy get any worse? It may all depend on the outcome of next month's presidential election in Brazil. The campaign has already seen its share of drama, from the far-right front-runner who was stabbed and nearly killed at a rally, to the saga of an imprisoned, popular former leader who was just barred from running. Investors are spooked about a return to heavy government intervention in the economy that could see banks forced to offer cheap credit, for example. Scott Lanman and Daniel Moss discuss the election with Bloomberg editor Bruce Douglas in Brasilia.

