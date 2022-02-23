(Bloomberg) -- The Brazilian real extended its lead as the world’s best performing currency this year as investors look past political risks to focus on the nation’s juicy yields and cheap stocks.

The currency strengthened past the key 5-per dollar level for the first time since July, stretching its year-to-date rally to more than 11.4%. This opens room for further gains toward 4.87 per dollar, the next dollar resistance level watched by most traders.

It’s a stellar performance for a year marked by the prospect of tighter global financial conditions, as well as heightened geopolitical worries around Ukraine. It’s also a drastic turnaround for the Brazilian currency itself, which has weakened in each of the past five years. Investors are now toning down concern over the likely return of Luis Inacio Lula da Silva to the presidency after this year’s election.

The rally is “likely the result of high interest rates, value-oriented flows into the stock market and Lula gaining acceptance by mainstream investors,” said Thierry Wizman, a currency and interest-rate strategist at Macquarie Capital in New York.

Brazil is a favorite among foreign investors, who are being lured by the nation’s high yields after the central bank raised rates to double digits in one of the world’s most aggressive tightening cycles. They have also been attracted by cheap equity valuations, especially as investors rotate away from high-growth, tech stocks and toward value names. The commodities boom was the icing on the cake.

