(Bloomberg) -- Brazil plans to finance Argentine importers interested in buying its products in a bid to recover market share lost to China, according to two people familiar with the plan.

The program, expected to be announced on Monday during President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s trip to Buenos Aires, is one of the measures under consideration to boost trading between South America’s two largest economies.

The financing of Argentine companies would be made by public and private banks in Brazil and covered by loan guarantees from both governments, said the people, who requested anonymity because the discussion isn’t public. In addition, Argentina would have to provide liquid assets, such as commodities contracts, as collateral before the loans are released, one of the people said.

Brazil lost the position of Argentina’s top trading partner to China in 2019 as the Asian nation implemented the same kind of export financing now being discussed by the South American nations. In 2022, Brazil had a trade surplus of $2.2 billion with its southern neighbor.

The amount of financing to be offered by Brazil hasn’t been defined yet, one of the people said, and will depend on demand by Argentine companies and their ability to offer collateral.

‘Common Currency’

Another plan to boost bilateral trading is the creation of a common unit of exchange to avoid the dollar in bilateral trading — an idea Lula and his counterpart Alberto Fernandez have described as a “common currency” and which both countries have tried and failed to implement for decades.

Brazil has no intention of moving toward a full currency integration, said one of the people, adding that the idea would be limited to bilateral trading.

