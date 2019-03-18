(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s central bank may raise interest rates more slowly next year as Latin America’s largest economy got off to a bad start in January.

Economists cut their estimate for the benchmark Selic rate to 7.75 percent at end-2020, from 8 percent previously, according to a weekly central bank survey. The rate currently stands at an all-time low of 6.5 percent. In a separate report, the central bank said economic activity shrank 0.41 percent in January, worse than the 0.2 percent decline forecast by analysts.

A string of disappointing economic data has raised concern about Brazil’s economic recovery following two years of lackluster growth. Some investors even speculate the central bank may signal room for additional monetary easing when it concludes its rate-setting meeting on Wednesday, under its new chief Roberto Campos Neto. The Selic is widely forecast to remain at 6.5 percent this time.

