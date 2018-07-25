(Bloomberg) -- Banco Santander SA posted better-than-expected profit in the second quarter as Brazil and Spain offset emerging market currency volatility and a challenging environment in the U.K.

Net income was 1.7 billion euros ($2 billion), compared with analyst estimates for earnings of 1.67 billion euros. Income was up 6 percent in Brazil even after a 10 percent depreciation of the currency.

In recent years, Santander has relied on growth in Brazil, its largest market, to drive profits.

