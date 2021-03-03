(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s senate started discussing a $7 billion round of Covid aid for the poor as a new wave of the pandemic batters the economy and pushes the health system to the brink of collapse.

The plan to revive last year’s cash handout program is part of a constitutional amendment that includes compensatory fiscal measures sought by Economy Minister Paulo Guedes to show the government remains committed to fiscal austerity after a record budget deficit in 2020.

Discussions started on Wednesday afternoon in Brasilia and a vote is expected later tonight. As a constitutional amendment, its needs to be approved by a three-fifth majority in a two-round vote. If the bill passes the senate, it will move to the lower house.

Some senators are piling pressure to boost the program and water down the austerity measures, however, fanning investors’ fear of a looming budget crisis. The very permanence of the economy minister in the administration has become a matter of concern should his proposals fail to pass.

Adding urgency to the matter is a raging coronavirus crisis that is forcing governors and mayors to impose the harshest lockdowns yet across the country, with hospitals overrun with Covid-19 patients and deaths from the virus hitting daily records.

The government spent 322 billion reais ($56 billion) in 2020 on a more generous program that benefited over 60 million Brazilians with stipends of as much as 600 reais per month. This time, the plan is to support some 40 million citizens with four monthly payments of 250 reais at a cost of 40 billion reais.

Austerity in Check

Even if only a fraction of the 2020 program, the new round of stimulus comes at moment when Latin America’s largest economy finds itself in a much tougher fiscal position, following a deficit of nearly 14% of GDP in 2020. Worried about the country’s budget outlook, investors started shunning long-dated government bonds and forcing the central bank’s hand to raise the benchmark interest rate by at least half a percentage point later this month.

Local markets recovered part of their recent losses in the afternoon after lower house Speaker Arthur Lira twitted that the proposal, known as emergency bill, is no threat to the government spending ceiling. The rule, which caps the growth of public expenditures to the rate of inflation, is considered by investors as the country’s last defense against runaway budget deficits.

The real, which for most of the day lagged all major currencies, recovered after Lira’s tweet, and closed 0.7% higher versus the dollar. Stocks trimmed losses of more than 3.6% to close down just 0.3%.

Yet the bill already lost some key austerity initiatives sought by Guedes. Gone are plans to end mandatory public spending on health and education, as well as a proposal to decrease the workload of public servants and their salaries in case of fiscal crisis.

As it stands, it includes a trigger allowing the government to freeze salaries of public servants and reduce tax breaks, among other measures, whenever mandatory expenses exceed 95% of the budget.

The biggest threat to Guedes’s austerity plan was a proposal backed by many senators to exclude the Bolsa Familia social program from the country’s spending ceiling.

After a whole day of negotiations between Guedes and lawmakers, the economic team was able to block the idea of excluding Bolsa Familia from the cap. Instead, the agreement is to exclude 44 billion reais in expenditures from the fiscal rule in 2021 to pay for the new round of emergency aid.

