(Bloomberg) -- Brazil Supreme Court Justice Edson Fachin annulled former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s convictions in the Carwash corruption investigation, clearing the way for the leftist leader to run for the nation’s top job.

The federal court in the southern city of Curitiba had no jurisdiction over the case, Fachin wrote in a statement on Monday, saying that cases against Lula must be tried in court in the capital, Brasilia.

The decision “puts ex-President Lula in position to run in 2022 elections,” XP political analysts wrote in a note.

Brazilian markets tanked to the lowest levels of the day following reports of the news in local media. The real fell as much as 1.6% while stocks declined as much as 3.4%.

