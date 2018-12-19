(Bloomberg) -- A Brazilian Supreme Court judge determined on Wednesday the release of prisoners jailed before the end of their appeals process, in a surprise ruling which could pave the way for the release of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

According to the Supreme Court press office, the preliminary decision by Judge Marco Aurelio Mello doesn’t mean that prisoners will be freed automatically. They will have to take their cases to the local courts that originally convicted them in a process that may take weeks for each case to be reviewed.

Former president Lula is currently serving a 12-year prison sentence for corruption and money-laundering, after losing his first appeal against his conviction. Since his jailing in April, Lula’s lawyers and supporters have made repeated efforts to free the leftwing leader, who was barred from running in this year’s presidential election due to his conviction. In July, a federal judge ordered his release, only to be overturned by a higher court.

According to the press office of Lula’s defense lawyers, Lula is eligible for release under the ruling. Local media reported his defense filed a request for review following the judge’s decision.

