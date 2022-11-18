Brazil to Be Fiscally Responsible, Lula Says in Nod to Investors

(Bloomberg) -- Brazil will be fiscally prudent under the new government that takes office in January, President-Elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said late Friday in a nod to investors after a week of heightened market volatility.

“I was already fiscally responsible,” Lula told reporters in Lisbon, referring to his two periods as president between 2003 and 2011. “Therefore there is no reason for that fear, there is no reason for the stock market to fluctuate like this.”

Lula’s comments come after Brazilian assets tumbled earlier this week on signs the new administration’s spending plans may further strain government finances. The president-elect’s team is seeking to exempt 175 billion reais ($32 billion) in social outlays from Brazil’s main fiscal rule, a spending cap that limits growth of public expenditure to the previous year’s inflation rate.

In his comments to the press, Lula, who takes over on Jan. 1, also said he will start considering the names for his cabinet next week when he returns to Brazil. The president visited Portugal after participating of the COP27 climate conference in Egypt, his first international trip since winning Brazil’s presidential election on Oct. 30.

