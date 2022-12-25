Brazil to Boost Security for Lula Inauguration After Bomb Threat

(Bloomberg) -- Brazil will reevaluate the procedures for President elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s inauguration after an explosive near capital Brasilia’s international airport was disarmed Saturday, the country’s incoming justice minister said.

Flavio Dino wrote in his official Twitter account Sunday that all procedures in the inauguration, set for Jan. 1, “will be reassessed, with a view to strengthen security.”

“President Lula’s inauguration will take place in peace,” the future justice minister said. “Democracy has won and will win.”

Brazil’s military police said it disarmed an explosive found inside a fuel truck. A man who confessed he intended to commit a crime in Brasilia’s airport was arrested on Saturday night, according to the civil police force.

The man was allegedly a supporter of current President Jair Bolsonaro, who lost a narrow election against Lula, local news outlet G1 said.

“The fight against terrorists and rioters will be intensified,” Dino said.

