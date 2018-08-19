(Bloomberg) -- Brazil will send troops to a city on the Venezuelan border after a revenge attack on migrants that followed the alleged robbery and assault of a business owner, according to the Public Security Ministry’s press office.

President Michel Temer is meeting with ministers on Sunday to discuss the case, according to the Presidency’s press office. Public Security Minister Raul Jungmann and Institutional Security Minister Sergio Etchegoyen are among ministers attending the meeting, according to Agencia Brasil news agency.

The decision to send troops from the National Force to Pacaraima, in Roraima state, came after tension erupted in the city on Saturday. Four Venezuelans allegedly robbed and beat a store owner, according to media reports, prompting part of city’s population to demonstrate against Venezuelans and destroy camps where some of them are living in the city.

About 1,200 Venezuelans left Brazil after the clashes on Saturday, according to Brazil military information cited by O Estado de S. Paulo.

