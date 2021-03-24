(Bloomberg) -- The European Union and the U.K. signaled a thawing of relations over vaccine sharing, just hours after the bloc escalated their long-running public battle with tougher restrictions on exports of shots. At least three more U.S. states expanded vaccine eligibility to anyone 16 and older.

Singapore will relax measures to allow more people to return to offices and permit larger gatherings. BioNTech SE said it initiated an investigation following issues with the packaging material for vaccine vials that led Hong Kong and Macau to suspend immunizations with the company’s shots.

Brazil surpassed 300,000 deaths from Covid-19, the second-most in the world. Poland reported record new cases, while German Chancellor Angela Merkel dropped plans for a strict Easter lockdown.

Key Developments:

Brazil Surpasses 300,000 Deaths (6:11 a.m. HK)

Brazil became just the second country to cross the mark of 300,000 deaths from Covid-19 as the virus continues to rage and overrun hospitals.

It took just two-and-a-half months for Brazil to go from 200,000 to 300,000 deaths, compared with five months between 100,000 and 200,000 fatalities, showing the veracity at which the virus and its P.1 variant is spreading.

The Health Ministry reported 2,009 additional deaths on Wednesday, taking the toll to 300,685. New confirmed cases jumped 89,992 in the past 24 hours, to a total of 12.2 million. Both totals are the highest globally after the U.S.

CDC Dashes Cruise Industry Hopes for Restart (4:15 p.m. NY)

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is holding firm on a phased return to cruise-line operations, dashing the industry’s hopes for a swift restart.

Cruise Lines International Association, the main lobbying group for cruise companies including Carnival Corp., issued a statement earlier Wednesday calling for the CDC to drop the order and agree to let U.S. sailings resume by July. But in an emailed response to questions, the CDC said the so-called Framework for Conditional Sailing Order, or CSO, remains in effect.

“Returning to passenger cruising is a phased approach to mitigate the risk of spreading Covid-19,” the CDC said. “Details for the next phase of the CSO are currently under interagency review.”

More U.S. States Expand Vaccine Eligibility (3:40 p.m. NY)

Louisiana, Idaho and Utah joined the growing list of U.S. states allowing anyone age 16 and older to receive coronavirus vaccines in coming weeks.

Duterte Warns Vaccine Line Jumpers (11:30 a.m. NY)

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte warned officials against jumping the vaccine queue, saying the nation risks losing donated doses from the World Health Organization-backed Covax facility if health workers aren’t prioritized.

Five mayors and a local celebrity’s son may face charges for being inoculated ahead of priority groups, Duterte said in a televised briefing late Wednesday. “We accepted the donations knowing fully well that we have to honor the condition. Right now, we’re not complying,” he said.

Iceland Imposes Tighter Limits (11:30 a.m. NY)

Iceland, whose handling of the pandemic is regarded as one of the best in the world, is imposing tighter social measures following a surge in infections linked to the British variant. The new restrictions, which will be in effect for three weeks, include closing schools and universities.

“Now is the time to react strongly and swiftly,” Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir said a news briefing. “Our conclusion is that reacting decisively now will help us get this down quickly.”

Germany Eyes Travel Limits for Holiday Spots (10:45 a.m. NY)

The German government is looking at alternative measures to halt the spread of the coronavirus after abandoning its plan for a five-day Easter shutdown, spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer said.

Cyprus Opening to Visitors (8:49 a.m. NY)

Cyprus will open its borders starting April 1 to visitors from the U.S., Russia and Ukraine, the tourism ministry said Wednesday. All travelers who were tested and proven to be Covid-free and who haven’t come into close contact with a confirmed case will be guaranteed a quarantine-free stay, it said. Cyprus said Tuesday that it will reopen borders in April for those coming from Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, while visitors from the U.K. can come from May 1.

Belgium Tightens Restrictions (8:07 a.m. NY)

Belgium’s federal government and regions tightened virus restrictions for the first time since late October, closing schools one week ahead of a two-week Easter break, and ordering hairdressers and beauty salons to shut again for four weeks starting Saturday.

Belgium is shying away from stricter lockdown measures enacted twice last year, however, allowing non-essential retailers to stay open on appointment and not issuing limits to domestic movements.

Merkel Scraps Easter Lockdown (7:38 a.m. NY)

Chancellor Angela Merkel asked the German people for forgiveness after making a rare public apology for sparking massive criticism with plans for a five-day Easter shutdown.

Merkel dropped the proposal, calling it a “mistake,” after a hastily-arranged video conference with the heads of Germany’s 16 states around 33 hours after announcing the move. She defended one of Germany’s toughest steps since the start of the pandemic but said there wasn’t enough time to implement it properly.

Patients Remain Ill After Hospitalizations (7:18 a.m. NY)

Seven out of 10 patients hospitalized with Covid-19 hadn’t fully recovered five months after they were discharged, and one in five had reached the threshold for a new disability, according to a U.K.-wide study of 1,077 patients by the National Institute for Health Research Leicester Biomedical Research Centre.

The most common persistent symptoms included muscle pain, fatigue, and impaired sleep quality, and one-quarter had symptoms of anxiety and depression. Levels of a marker of inflammation, called C-reactive protein, were elevated in all but the mildest cases of persistent symptoms, according to a statement.

BioNTech Probing Vaccine Batch (6:47 a.m. NY)

BioNTech temporarily halted vaccinations in Hong Kong and Macau and initiated an investigation following reports of issues with the primary packaging material for vials in one batch, the company said.

The probe includes the handling of the batch at the vaccination centers, throughout the supply chain and during re-packaging, as well as at the time of fill and finish of the batch. At this point, there’s no reason to believe there’s any safety risk for the population, the company said.

Singapore Eases Rules (6:27 a.m. NY)

Singapore will allow more people to return to offices and permit larger gatherings for various activities as the virus situation improves.

The government’s stance will shift from working-from-home as a default to a more flexible approach, where up to 75% of staff can be at the workplace starting April 5, up from 50% now, the health ministry said Wednesday. The size limits for live performances, conferences and sports events will increase to 750 people starting April 24, if they implement pre-event testing.

