(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s jobless rate fell more than expected, reversing a recent up tick and likely stoking unease among policymakers that a tight labor market could complicate further monetary easing.

Official data released Wednesday showed the unemployment rate fell to 7.5% in April from a month earlier, below the 7.7% median estimate from analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Some 8.2 million people were jobless in the period.

Mounting global price pressures and a surprisingly resilient domestic job market have most analysts currently betting on another quarter-point interest rate cut in June before policymakers hit pause on their current easing cycle, with the benchmark Selic finishing the year at 10%.

