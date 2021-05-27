(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s unemployment rose to an all-time high as a second, deadly wave of the coronavirus upended the economy earlier this year.

Joblessness hit 14.7% in the three months ending in March, above the 14.6% median estimate from analysts surveyed by Bloomberg, the national statistics institute reported on Thursday. The unemployment rate topped the previous record of 14.6% registered last September after thousands of business shuttered at the first peak of the pandemic. The data series goes back to 2012.

The jump in joblessness is a major headwind to the recovery of Latin America’s largest economy. The government has scaled back emergency aid for the poor, after stopping cash handouts in the first three months of 2021.

