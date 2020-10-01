(Bloomberg) -- Brazil is likely to rake in at least 5.7 billion reais ($1 billion) with the sale of a stake in the world’s biggest wood-pulp producer, people familiar with the matter said, in its latest move to shrink the size of the government.

BNDESPar, the investment arm of the country’s state development bank BNDES, is poised to sell at least 125.2 million voting shares of Suzano SA at 46 reais each in an equity offering, the people said, asking not to be named as the information has yet to be made public. The price, which could still change as talks are ongoing, represented a 1% discount to Thursday’s close.

If the over-allotment is fully sold, the total raised could reach about 6.9 billion reais and BNDES would fully exit the company, according to calculations based on the prospectus.

BNDES and Suzano didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

JPMorgan became the deal’s lead underwriter after winning a price war and accepting a 0.28% fee that isn’t enough to cover costs, people familiar with the matter said at the time. Bank of America, Bradesco BBI, Itau BBA and XP Investimentos were also on the transaction.

A slimmed-down BNDES is part of President Jair Bolsonaro’s agenda to downsize the state. Earlier this year, the bank sold shares of miner Vale SA through a block trade and unloaded its voting stake in oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro SA in the biggest equity deal the nation has seen in a decade. It raised about 30 billion reais with the sales.

