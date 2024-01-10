(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s development bank is considering granting loans to the country’s airlines as part of a government plan aimed at alleviating financial pressures at Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA, Azul SA and other carriers that have caused sharp increases in fares.

BNDES, as the bank is known, is looking for options to help the airlines come up with sufficient collateral, according to three people with knowledge of the matter. One idea is to turn a public aviation fund into a guarantee fund for those loans, which still needs congressional approval, the people said, asking not to be named because the discussions are private.

Azul and Gol need roughly 4 billion reais ($817 million), but BNDES is unlikely to provide the full amount due to how much collateral the airlines can offer, said one of the people. The companies, which weathered the pandemic without filing for Chapter 11 or government aid, are finding themselves in a more challenging position than Latam Airlines Group, which went through bankruptcy.

Soaring Fares

Leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has instructed his cabinet to find solutions to lower prices, part of his pledge to restore prosperity to Latin America’s largest economy. “I want more people traveling by plane. I want more poor people traveling,” Lula said in an October interview with a Minas Gerais state TV station.

Yet fares have surged nearly 50% since the beginning of 2023, according to government data. They jumped more than 23% in the first-half of December alone versus the prior-year period, which was the main reason why inflation remained above estimates.

The government is also launching a new program known as Voa Brasil that will see major airlines offer discounted tickets to students and retired workers. Lula is separately negotiating cuts in aviation fuel prices with state-owned energy major Petroleo Brasileiro SA.

Other banks could provide additional financing once the fund is set up, said one person familiar with the plans, adding that while the government wouldn’t require airlines to limit fares, the availability of fresh cash should lead to more flights and cheaper tickets.

Airlines, in turn, have offered a portion of their shares and airport slots as collateral for working capital loans, which the government has rejected, according to the three people. Silvio Costa Filho, Brazil’s minister for ports and airports, is set to discuss the terms of the potential loans with BNDES president Aloizio Mercadante in the coming weeks, one of the people said.

BNDES said it supports the creation of the guarantee fund, which would make it possible to finance regional airlines, “including with working capital,” a spokesperson said. Azul and Latam declined to comment, as did Costa Filho. Gol didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Covid “After-Pains”

Rising jet fuel prices, delays in the production of new aircraft and currency volatility have pressured airlines’ cash flows since the pandemic, pushing them to jack up prices. With higher demand and less balance sheet flexibility, prices are set to remain elevated throughout the year, according Ygor Araujo, an analyst at Genial Investimentos.

Recent increases in airfares haven’t been sufficient to outweigh the “after-pains” of rising cost burdens, said Jurema Monteiro, president of the Brazilian Airline Association, or Abear.

While Azul has returned 8.6% to investors in its most liquid bond since a distressed bond exchange, Gol is heading to its 12th balance sheet restructuring. The company hired Seabury Capital to help review its debt and other financial obligations, and free up cash by renegotiating its deals with lessors, filings show. Gol’s most liquid notes have lagged their regional peers, posting 22% in losses in the past year.

Both companies have higher leverage ratios — measured by net debt as a share of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and rent — than in 2019, Bloomberg Intelligence said.

Brazil’s airlines had asked the government for funding during the pandemic, and when that didn’t come, “each company took individual action to find solutions,” according to Abear’s Monteiro.

There is still room to negotiate with the government to help improve cash flows, Monteiro added. “Today, raising debt is not so easy in the market and a public guarantee fund could help.”

