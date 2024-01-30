(Bloomberg) -- Investors dumped shares of Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA, wiping out more than 50% of its value in less than a week after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US.

Preferred shares in the low-cost airline have tumbled as much as 57% in the last two trading sessions alone, their biggest decline on record.

Gol’s failure to bounce back from the Covid-19 pandemic forced the company to file for bankruptcy protection in US courts on Thursday. The decision led analysts to slash their price targets as much as 90%, and prompted Brazil’s stock exchange, known as B3, and the New York Stock Exchange to delist the company from their indexes. Attempts to refinance the company may make matters worse for shareholders, Bradesco warned.

On Monday, the airline won court approval to start drawing on a $950 million Chapter 11 loan provided by lenders including Elliott Investment Management LP.

Bradesco had previously cut its recommendation on the airline to underperform from neutral and slashed its price target to 1 real from 10 reais, warning that the restructuring of about 25 billion reais ($5.1 billion) in liabilities should “wipe out” minority holders amid debt-into-equity conversion and bankruptcy financing. Analysts at HSBC also changed their price target to 1 real.

The company’s CEO, Celso Ferrer, said in a press conference Thursday afternoon that operations will continue normally. He sees Gol coming out off Chapter 11 with the “correct capital structure” for long-term growth.

“We see the outcome as potentially positive for GOL’s balance sheet and liquidity position but not necessarily for equity shareholders, who face the risk of dilution depending on the new capital structure,” HSBC analyst Cenk Orcan wrote in a note Tuesday.

