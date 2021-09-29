Sep 29, 2021
Brazilian Amazon’s Tipping Point May Already Be Here
(Bloomberg) -- The destruction of Brazil’s rainforests may have passed the point of no return.
But the perpetrators of its demise aren’t just government officials doing the bidding of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro or the industrial farmers profiting from clear-cutting. It’s all about demand, and voracious consumers the world over are also fueling the frenzy that’s killing the “lungs of the Earth.”
