(Bloomberg) -- Brazilian assets tumbled on Wednesday, leading global losses, as President Jair Bolsonaro’s fiery rhetoric in protests the day before muddied the country’s political and economic outlook.

The real fell 2.4%, the worst performing major currency, while stocks sank 2.9%. Brazilian markets were closed Tuesday for the country’s Independence Day holiday, when thousands of Bolsonaro supporters marched in pro-government demonstrations with slogans against the top court and calls for military intervention.

Bolsonaro, who spoke before massive crowds in Sao Paulo and Brasilia, hurled harsh criticism at the Supreme Court and electoral authorities. The President has been sparring with the top court over what he says are rulings beyond its authority, and with electoral authorities over unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.

“We will no longer accept that people like Alexandre de Moraes continue to lash out at our democracy and disrespect our constitution,” Bolsonaro said in Sao Paulo, referring to the Supreme Court justice who has authorized probes against the president and his allies for alleged attacks against democracy. “I will never be jailed.”

Bolsonaro’s “fiery rhetoric” will likely deepen tensions between the President and the courts, political consultancy Eurasia said in a note. It might also make it more difficult for the government to find a coordinated solution with judges to gridlock caused by court-ordered payments scheduled for 2022, seen as key for the country’s fiscal outlook.

“The political noise will remain high in Brazil,” said Greg Lesko, a portfolio manager at Deltec Asset Management in New York. “Local tensions are hitting Brazil in a bad day for emerging markets in general.”

The protests also prompted louder calls for Bolsonaro to be impeached. Sao Paulo’s center-right governor, Joao Doria, an ally turned political rival, said publicly for the first time he supports the president’s ouster. The leadership of his party, the PSDB, said it will meet to discuss a position on the opening of impeachment hearings, a path that still has a very low probability of success given the president’s alliance with key parties in congress.

“Not only is it hard to impeach a president with 30% approval ratings, but lower house speaker Arthur Lira remains on board with the administration,” according to Eurasia.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Luiz Fux and House Speaker Lira are expected to speak later today about the demonstrations.

