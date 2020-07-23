(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s state development bank is seeking to sell some of the companies within its $11.8 billion publicly traded share portfolio, resuming a process of shrinking its market presence that was halted by the pandemic.

BNDES has reached out to investors about selling its remaining stake in the preferred shares of oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro SA, pulp maker Suzano SA, paper-packaging producer Klabin SA and miner Vale SA, three people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified because talks are private. No final decision has been made whether to dispose of the assets and there’s no time frame for the sales.

A BNDES spokesman declined to comment.

Petrobras will probably be the first candidate, one person said. BNDES holds 8% of the oil giant’s stock, even after selling 22 billion reais ($4.3 billion) in the firm’s common shares in February. BNDES owns 6.1% of Vale, 11% of Suzano and 5.2% of Klabin, filings show.

The development lender’s strategy is to pursue the sales through block trades in the market, the people said. Complex assets, which require follow-on offerings with more elaborate price-setting processes and roadshows, would follow. That’s the case of the 21.3% stake BNDES holds in meat producer JBS SA.

Founded in 1952, BNDES was created to develop industry and infrastructure. It’s now a key part of President Jair Bolsonaro’s agenda to downsize the state. Under its new Chief Executive Officer Gustavo Montezano, who took office last year, BNDES has already sold its holding in another meat producer, Marfrig Global Foods SA, and Petrobras shares, in the biggest share sale Brazil has seen in a decade.

The market rout caused by the pandemic put a stop to the plans, which are now getting back on track as Brazilian companies complete share sales and initial public offerings. Last week, retailer Lojas Americanas SA raised 7.9 billion reais in a primary sale.

