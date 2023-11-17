(Bloomberg) -- A London judge approved the restructuring plans of two subsidiaries of troubled Brazilian call center operator Atento SA, ahead of a cash crunch the firm faces by the beginning of December.

Friday’s decision paves the way for Atento to receive a total of $76 million in financing from creditors, helping it to avoid an expected liquidity shortfall. Without the new money, the firm would face likely liquidation, according to a court filing.

Atento is the latest example of a company which principally operates overseas bringing its restructuring plans to a UK court. Companies often come to the UK to push such cases through quickly, given its judges readily apply a well-established legal tool to override opposition from dissenting creditors. For Atento, the court ruled that since one of the firm’s subsidiaries was UK-based, and it had liabilities governed by English law, there was sufficient connection.

Atento’s plans didn’t receive any opposition from its investors in court, and support for the plan was close to unanimous for those that voted across creditor classes.

Plan Details

Under a valuation report included in the court filing, holders of both existing and new notes maturing in 2025 would get a 100% return following implementation of the plan. Holders of the 2026 notes and swap providers, who would receive nothing in the event of liquidation, would likely get between 0.4% and 0.8%, the filing noted.

The company, which operates in 17 countries and employs over 150,000 people, has faced difficulties since 2021, when it was the target of a cyberattack that saw it generate little to no revenue from most customers for around two weeks, according to the filing. The firm also had to pay down losses on its cross-currency swaps, putting pressure on liquidity and covenants, after negative moves in market rates, the filing said.

In June Atento received enough rescue financing to allow a restructuring to take place. However, the firm was only projected to have enough liquidity to continue operations until December 1, the filing said.

Lawyers for the company also presented expert opinions that said the plan would be likely effective in other jurisdictions where there were Atento assets.

