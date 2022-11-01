(Bloomberg) -- Nu Holdings Ltd., a Brazilian fintech backed by Warren Buffett, opened a building in Sao Paulo to be used for big events, training and parties.

“We’re going to be piloting a new type of setup to maximize the benefit that teams can get from working at the office,” Brazil Chief Executive Officer Cristina Junqueira said in an interview. “We’re going to be experimenting with spaces.”

Nubank, as the company is known, has 7,000 employees and plans to boost that figure. The fintech is adopting a hybrid working-from-home schedule it’s calling “Nu Way of Working.” It suggests workers go to the office at least one week in every seven or eight.

Unlike many banks that have much more office space than they need after the pandemic, fast-growing Nubank has already overflowed into nearby buildings in Sao Paulo’s Pinheiros neighborhood as the global staff ballooned from 2,700 people in July 2020.

The new building, with 10,000 square meters (107,640 square feet), has a ground floor and 3 mezzanines, and is located in Vila Leopoldina, in the south of Sao Paulo. It’s already being used in a testing phase, and is expected to reach its full capacity in the second quarter of 2023. Nubank’s main headquarters, in the neighborhood of Pinheiros in western Sao Paulo, has been completely renovated. It has two smaller sites nearby.

The company also has offices in Berlin, Buenos Aires, Bogota and Mexico City.

“What we learned with the Covid pandemic is that there’s not that much value in people coming to the office at the same time and leaving at the same time, sitting right next to each other and doing exactly the same things they would do at home,” Junqueira said.

“So we’re telling people to come when it makes sense for them,” she said, adding that “if teams need to be here everyday because that’s the best for them, they would be allowed to.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.