(Bloomberg) -- Diagnosticos da America SA, a health care provider in Brazil, is considering strategic alternatives for its business including selling a stake or control of the company, according to people familiar to the matter.

The deliberations are in an early stage, with firms such as Rede D’Or Sao Luiz SA potentially interested, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private. Other interested parties may appear as soon as a formal sale process starts, the people said.

Brazil’s health industry is struggling with higher costs, claims and regulation after the pandemic, which is putting pressure on companies to consolidate. UnitedHealth Group Inc. agreed to sell its Brazilian unit in December to entrepreneur Jose Seripieri Filho. The deal size wasn’t specified, but UnitedHealth said it will take a $7 billion charge with the sale.

Dasa jumped as much as 6.2% in Sao Paulo Friday on Bloomberg’s report. The company was valued at about 5.5 billion reais ($1.1 billion) as of Thursday’s close. The Bueno family, which controls the company, contributed 1 billion reais in a 1.67 billion-real share sale in April 2023 to help improve the firm’s finances.

“The merits of potentially improving Dasa’s capital structure and unlocking synergies could be some of the attractions for a deal,” said Leandro Bastos, an analyst at Citi.

Dasa is not planning to sell the company or its control, it said in a regulatory filing on Friday. Rede D’Or declined to comment.

