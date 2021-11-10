Brazilian Judge Who Arrested Lula May Soon Face Him at the Polls

(Bloomberg) -- Sergio Moro, the former judge famous in Brazil for helming the Carwash corruption investigation that landed members of the country’s elite in jail, has officially stepped into the political arena, joining the Podemos party one year before the presidential election.

“The country is on the wrong path,” Moro said in a speech Wednesday morning in Brasilia. He talked about the high level of unemployment, how the fight against corruption lost steam, as well as rising consumer prices and interest rates.

Although not a candidate yet, news of Moro’s political affiliation starts to lay the groundwork for an operatic twist to the 2022 Brazilian election: that the same judge who sent ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to prison could years later face him at the polls.

If he runs, Moro, 49, would also face President Jair Bolsonaro, under whose administration he served as justice minister before quitting in April 2020, alleging that Bolsonaro had interfered with federal police investigations in order to protect family members.

Moro’s focus is likely to be voters looking for a middle ground between leftist Lula and right-wing Bolsonaro, a hotly-contested political space nicknamed the “third way.” Nearly a dozen people are already jockeying for the centrist vote, including the governors of Sao Paulo, Joao Doria, and Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite.

Read more: LGBTQ Governor Who Backed Bolsonaro Now Wants Brazil’s Top Job

The former judge is seen by many Brazilians as the country’s star corruption fighter, and he may inherit disillusioned Bolsonaro voters. But his record is not sterling: this year the Supreme Court ruled that he had been biased in the proceedings against Lula, who in 2019 was released from jail on appeal.

In prospective election polls, Moro is seen winning less than 10% of the vote, with Lula leading all other candidates so far.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.