(Bloomberg) -- Brazilian poultry producer BRF SA has decided to keep its pet food business, scrapping a plan to sell the operation after spending nearly nine months seeking a buyer.

BRF now seeks to grow the business by increasing distribution through specialized channels, strengthening its brand, seeking synergies and pursuing a strategy to expand through exports, the Sao Paulo-based firm said Monday in a regulatory filing. The company initially announced a sale process on Feb. 28.

“The decision to not go ahead with a sale could be because BRF has not received bids that are in line with its target valuation,” Bradesco BBI analyst Leandro Fontanesi said in a note. That “would show that the company is committed to its financial discipline and does not need to liquidate assets at unattractive valuations to raise cash.”

Shares of BRF fell as much as 1.2% in Sao Paulo trading Monday.

BRF was willing to sell the asset as long as “ideal conditions” were reached, Chief Financial Officer Fabio Mariano said in August. The company has gone through an overhaul to focus on its core business since meat baron Marcos Molina dos Santos — founder of Marfrig Global Foods SA —- became its largest shareholder last year.

