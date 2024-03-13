(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s biggest retailer Cia Brasileira de Distribuicao raised 704 million reais ($141.6 million) in a primary equity offering as it works to slash its debt load.

GPA, as the grocery-store chain operator is known, sold shares at 3.20 reais each, according to a regulatory filing. The firm distributed 220 million shares in the offering, with the price representing a roughly 4% discount from Wednesday’s closing price of 3.33 reais.

The equity sale prompted shares to fall 3% during Thursday’s session in Sao Paulo to trade for 3.23 reais.

GPA’s leverage could come down to 3.8 times net debt to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization with the proceeds from the offering and those from the sale of the company’s stake in retail store chain Almacenes Exito SA, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analyst Irma Sgarz said in a note to clients. The company’s leverage ratio stood at 5 times at the end of 2023.

“A more-balanced capital structure would provide management with more flexibility to execute on the current turnaround plan focused on increasing profitability and improving working capital dynamics,” Sgarz wrote.

GPA is struggling with weak earnings, ending 2023 with a net loss of 2.3 billion reais and 2.3 billion reais in net debt. It has divested some non-core assets and started the process to sell some gas station networks and its administrative headquarters to reduce leverage.

Thursday’s capital raise, in conjunction with the asset sale program, could be sufficient to address issues around the company’s capital structure, UBS said in a note to clients in March, adding that that may come at the expense of diluting shareholders.

France-based Casino in December said that it would retain a non-controlling stake in the company with the completion of the equity offering.

--With assistance from Cristiane Lucchesi.

(Updates with GPA’s confirmation, shares move and analyst commentary.)

