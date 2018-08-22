(Bloomberg) -- After pocketing at least $3 million in bribes from sports marketing executives, Brazilian soccer boss Jose Maria Marin and his wife embarked on shopping sprees that included dropping $50,000 at Bulgari in Las Vegas and more than $10,000 at Chanel in New York.

On Wednesday, a federal judge in Brooklyn, New York, cited Marin’s greed and bribe-taking as a reason to sentence Marin, 86, to four years in prison, saying he and fellow soccer bosses had corrupted the international sport. Marin was convicted in December along with Juan Angel Napout, 59, for taking tens of millions of dollars from sports-marketing companies in exchange for broadcasting rights.

During the three-hour hearing, U.S. District Judge Pamela Chen noted that Marin’s lawyers argued he should be spared prison, citing his background as the governor of Brazil’s state of Sao Paulo in the 1980s. She said Marin was already a wealthy man worth at least $10 million when he began taking bribes at the age of 79.

Fine, Forfeiture

“It’s difficult to reconcile this background as a public servant with the wantonly greedy soccer official who actively pursued more than $10 million in illegal bribes," Chen said. “Mr. Marin claims he loves this sport yet he and his co-conspirators were the very cancer on the sport he claims to love.”

Chen ordered Marin -- dressed in beige prison fatigues rather than the dapper European suits he wore at trial -- to pay a $1.2 million fine and forfeit the almost $3.35 million he collected in illegal bribes.

As Marin spoke to Chen while addressing the court, he grew agitated. At one point, he turned to prosecutor Samuel Nitze and shouted, “I can die in prison but don’t take away my wife and my family’s inheritance.” The judge ordered a recess when Marin’s lawyers tried to stop him from continuing.

First Trial

Marin and Napout were convicted of wire fraud and racketeering conspiracies and immediately jailed by Chen, who presided over the trial. Marin, who had been living in a $3.5 million apartment in New York’s Trump Tower, was also found guilty of a money laundering conspiracy. The pair were acquitted of some counts.

The U.S. trial was the first in a corruption crackdown that began with a predawn raid at a luxury hotel in Zurich in May 2015. The convictions follow guilty pleas from 24 people tied to FIFA, international soccer’s governing association. Fifteen others who’ve been charged are fighting extradition to the U.S.

Nitze said that under non-binding federal sentencing guidelines, Marin faced more than 24 years in prison. He had urged Chen to impose a term of at least 10 years because of the intricacies of the long-running scheme that corrupted international soccer.

Seamier Side

Almost 30 witnesses were called during the six-week trial, including former sports-marketing executives who gave jurors a rare, inside look into FIFA’s seamier side. They said that from 2010 until 2016 Napout accepted at least $10.5 million in payoffs and Marin collected $6.6 million.

Alejandro Burzaco, the government’s star witness and chief of sports-marketing company Torneos y Competencias SA, told jurors he paid at least 30 people more than $160 million to secure broadcasting rights to South American tournaments and World Cup matches in 2026 and 2030. Burzaco, a former Citigroup Inc. banker who recalled facts and conversations in detail, testified that the defendants were among at least six soccer officials who accepted payoffs.

Sports-marketing mogul Jose Hawilla, the founder of Traffic Sports International Inc. who was caught lying to the U.S. in 2013, agreed to cooperate with the government and secretly recorded conversations for the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Hawilla described paying bribes to multiple officials, dating to the 1990s.

In one 2014 recording, Burzaco and two other marketing executives gloated about making $100 million from the sale of broadcasting rights to a 2016 tournament in the U.S. after paying bribes.

Hawilla and Burzaco both pleaded guilty. Hawilla, who died in May at 74, had agreed to forfeit $151 million. Burzaco awaits sentencing and has agreed, along with his company, to forfeit more than $110 million.

Big Money

Prosecutors said it was the big money in international soccer that fueled the fraud. FIFA made more than $700 million from the sale of broadcasting rights to the 2014 World Cup, while the organization’s revenue from 2011 to 2014 was in the billions of dollars, a witness testified.

The U.S. case was a paper-trail whodunit, with jurors viewing financial records that prosecutors said showed how millions of dollars were funneled from sports-marketing companies to offshore banks and shell corporations, eventually ending up in entities controlled by the defendants or surrogates.

Thousands of transactions passed through American financial institutions including Morgan Stanley and Citigroup in New York, while some secret recordings were made at New York’s LaGuardia Airport and in Brooklyn.

The case is U.S. v. Napout, 15-cr-252, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of New York (Brooklyn).

