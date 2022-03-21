(Bloomberg) -- Brazilians blame President Jair Bolsonaro much more than Russia’s invasion of Ukraine for the added pain they’re feeling at the gas pump.

That’s what a survey by brokerage BTG Pactual SA and pollster FSB Pesquisa released on Monday found, following a decision by state-owned Petroleo Brasileiro SA to hike fuel prices by as much as 25% earlier this month.

According to the poll, 29% of respondents said the government is to blame for rising fuel costs, while 22% pointed to the policies of the national oil company, known as Petrobras. Taxes imposed by state governors were seen as the reason by 21% of the those interviewed.

Only 18% of respondents said the war on Ukraine is the cause of increasing fuel costs.

The additional inflation pain caused by the war is the latest headache for Bolsonaro’s re-election campaign. His popularity, which had been edging up earlier this year as the economic outlook improved and pandemic fears faded, has started to suffer as double-digit inflation reduces Brazilians’ purchasing power.

Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the front-runner in the October election, would capture 38% of spontaneous voting intention in the first round of election, while Bolsonaro would get 27%, the poll found.

The survey interviewed 2,000 Brazilians by telephone on March 20. It has margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

