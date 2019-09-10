(Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwean baking companies increased the price of bread by 39%, a day after the government hiked the cost of wheat by a similar margin.

A loaf of bread now costs Z$9.45 (81 U.S. cents), compared with Z$6.80 before, Dennis Wallah, president of the National Bakers Association of Zimbabwe, said in by phone Tuesday from the capital, Harare. The state-run Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe on Monday hiked wheat prices to Z$2,200 from Z$1,600.

Other input costs are also increasing, Wallah said.

“Everything else in terms of the cost of production has been going up; fuel and electricity,” he said. “The amount of diesel we are using has also gone up and this contributes to the cost of a loaf.”

