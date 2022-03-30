(Bloomberg) -- The breakaway Georgian region of South Ossetia will seek to join Russia, potentially leading to a new escalation in the Kremlin’s conflict with the West.

The self-declared republic of about 50,000 will start the legal process to become part of Russia, South Ossetia’s President Anatoly Bibilov said in a statement posted on the website of Russia’s ruling party.

The move comes after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which President Vladimir Putin launched after recognizing two Kremlin-backed separatist regions in the country’s east. The U.S. and European Union have repeatedly slammed Russia’s presence in South Ossetia as undermining Georgian sovereignty.

In a sign the Russian authorities could annex the territory, an influential senator endorsed Bibilov’s comments.

United Russia Senator Andrei Klimov, deputy chair of the foreign affairs committee of the Federation Council, told state-run Tass news service that Russia is ready to absorb the territory as long as the people of South Ossetia pass a referendum supporting the move.

Only a handful of countries, including Russia, Syria and Nauru, have recognized South Ossetia since it declared independence after Russia’s brief 2008 war with Georgia. Russia last annexed a territory in 2014, when it took over Crimea from Ukraine.

