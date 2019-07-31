(Bloomberg) -- The Tunisian party that broke off from one of the key government coalition members will field Prime Minister Youssef Chahed for presidential elections, the TAP news agency reported Wednesday, cited Tahya Tounes’ secretary-general, Slim Azzabi.

The vote was moved forward to Sept. 15 after the death of President Beji Caid Essebsi last week. The parliament’s speaker took over from Essebsi, but can only hold the interim presidency for 90 days under the constitution.

Essebsi’s death has thrust the North African country’s already tumultuous political scene into deeper uncertainty, with the moderate Islamist Ennahda party and Essebsi’s Nidaa Tounes yet to announce their candidates. Tayha Tounes split from Nidaa amid a power struggle between Chahed and Essebsi’s son.

