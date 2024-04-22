(Bloomberg) -- Somalia’s breakaway region of Somaliland will hold presidential and political party elections on Nov. 13, the area’s electoral commission said.

The vote had been scheduled for November 2022 but delayed when the region’s senate extended the term of the president by two years.

The commission said in a statement on Saturday that it’s committed to conducting the vote “in a manner that accurately reflects the will and the aspirations of the Somaliland people.”

Somaliland broke away from Somalia in 1991 after a civil war erupted. In the decades since, it’s been pushing for international recognition that would allow it to source foreign funding and aid.

