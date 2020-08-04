(Bloomberg) -- There are no good options for the National Collegiate Athletic Association.The NCAA’s decision on whether to go ahead with fall seasons for every sport except football is expected as soon as Tuesday. If the organization opts to sponsor competition in soccer, cross country and field hockey, among others, critics will say it’s jeopardizing the health of scholar-athletes as a resurgent coronavirus outbreak rages. But if the NCAA cancels the seasons, it risks angering the five biggest football conferences, four of which have already announced plans to go ahead with modified schedules starting next month.

The NCAA has little sway over football, but it can hardly risk alienating the so-called Power Five conferences because that’s where the big money is, especially in basketball, which accounts for most NCAA revenue. And if the association says competition this fall is too dangerous, it’s essentially exposing the Power Five for putting profits ahead of athletes. That could push the conferences toward wholesale abandonment of the NCAA.

“Football and basketball in the Power Five looks and feels these days just like professional sports,” said Senator Christopher Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat. “If the Power Five wants to split off from the NCAA, then they should be prepared to admit that they are simply a minor leagues to the NFL and NBA and start treating the athletes like professionals.”

The nonprofit NCAA is already under fire from Congress for using athletes as marketing tools without compensating them, and the players themselves have had increasing success in organizing for more agency.

The Power Five conferences -- the SEC, Big Ten, Pac-12, ACC and Big 12 -- have made it clear they know what’s at stake. In an email last month to the NCAA board of governors, Division I Football Oversight Committee Chair and West Virginia University Athletic Director Shane Lyons asked that any decision on the fate of fall sports championships be delayed to allow conferences and schools more time to decide on the viability of playing football. The email was first reported by ESPN.

“The NCAA knows they can’t just have football, because of the optics,” said Victoria Jackson, a sports historian at Arizona State University. But “if they don’t have a season, it just stops all the systems of money coming in. These athletes are now understanding how much power they have.”

While it’s lost most of its power over college football, and doesn’t earn the billions on that sport that conferences do, the NCAA still retains control over basketball and its lucrative March Madness tournament.

Of the 66 teams that typically participate in the NCAA basketball tournament, a majority come from Power Five conferences, said Chuck Staben, former president of the University of Idaho.

“Since the NCAA’s main financial support is basketball and since the most participants are Power Five teams, they can’t try to over-control football and take the risk of losing power in basketball,” Staben said.

For David Ridpath, however, the risks of the coronavirus outweigh any considerations about money.

“The NCAA started because of player safety more than 100 years ago,” said Ridpath, an associate professor of sports management at Ohio University and former president of the Drake Group, which advocates for academic integrity in intercollegiate sports. “Now here we are with a player safety issue and we have member schools trying to push ahead with football. We need to be willing to say the health and well-being of the athletes means more than money, but I don’t think we’re there yet.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.