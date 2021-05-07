(Bloomberg) -- Breeze Airways, an upstart carrier founded by airline entrepreneur David Neeleman, has dropped a plan to hire only full-time, online college students as flight attendants because the innovative plan didn’t produce enough job applicants.

Breeze posted flight attendant job openings on at least one online website Friday, but said it will continue the work-study program with Utah Valley University. While Breeze will hire students as young as 18, the notice for full-time flight attendant positions set a minimum age of 20 with the requirement of a high school diploma or equivalent.

“We’re still keeping the program, and standing by all its goals, but we needed additional numbers beyond that,” Gareth Edmondson-Jones, a Breeze spokesman, said in an email.

Breeze’s plan to rely on students as flight attendants has come under criticism from some groups, including the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA union. One reason for the opposition: Students are only allowed to remain in the job until they finish courses, imposing a limit on seniority. Participants can apply for other Breeze jobs but can’t continue to work as flight attendants.

Breeze, based in Cottonwood Heights, Utah, near Salt Lake City, plans to begin flights this month.

