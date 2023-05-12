(Bloomberg) -- Bregal Investments is exploring a sale of power electronics provider EA Elektro-Automatik, according to people familiar with the matter.

The mid-market investment firm is working with an adviser to gauge buyer appetite, said the people, who asked not to be identified because discussions are private. EA Elektro-Automatik could fetch more than $1 billion, the people said.

Bregal Investments is backed by the billionaire Brenninkmeijer family, which founded the C&A Group retail chain. It has about €15 assets under management and has owned over 85 portfolio companies, according to its website.

EA Elektro-Automatik, which Bregal acquired in 2019, supplies power electronics for research and development and industrial applications, supplying clients in sectors including automotive, electric mobility and alternative energy, according to its website.

Based in the Germany industrial heartland of North Rhine-Westphalia, the company more than 300 employees that build high-tech equipment for laboratory power supply, high power mains adapters and electronic loads with or without power feedback. Any deal would mark a welcome transaction for industrial bankers after a 19% slump in deals targeting the sector in Europe so far this year, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

A representative for Bregal declined to comment, while EA Elektro-Automatik didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

